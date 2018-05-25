Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trevor noah
trevor noah

    JUST WATCHED

    'Daily Show' host: Can't compare Trump, Obama

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Daily Show' host: Can't compare Trump, Obama

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, comedian Trevor Noah says that to compare writing jokes between the Obama and Trump administrations would be "madness."
Source: CNN

Money and Late-Night Laughs (15 Videos)

See More

'Daily Show' host: Can't compare Trump, Obama

Amanpour

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, comedian Trevor Noah says that to compare writing jokes between the Obama and Trump administrations would be "madness."
Source: CNN