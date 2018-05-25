Sarah Sanders defends White House staffers

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended White House staffers who attended a classified DOJ briefing about an intelligence source used in the inquiry into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Sanders says the staffers were only there to help facilitate the meeting.
