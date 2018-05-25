Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on March 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on March 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Sarah Sanders defends White House staffers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sarah Sanders defends White House staffers

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended White House staffers who attended a classified DOJ briefing about an intelligence source used in the inquiry into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Sanders says the staffers were only there to help facilitate the meeting.
Source: CNN

Sarah Sanders (14 Videos)

See More

Sarah Sanders defends White House staffers

Newsroom

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended White House staffers who attended a classified DOJ briefing about an intelligence source used in the inquiry into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Sanders says the staffers were only there to help facilitate the meeting.
Source: CNN