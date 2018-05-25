Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Fact check: Dems to blame for separating immigrant families?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Fact check: Dems to blame for separating immigrant families?
CNN's Jake Tapper
, in partnership with
FactCheck.org
, looks at President Trump's claim that Democratic legislation has caused immigrant families to be separated.
Source: CNN
US Immigration (16 Videos)
Fact check: Dems to blame for separating immigrant families?
This GOP candidate touts a 'deportation bus'
Trump: Breaking up families because of Dems
Undocumented immigrant shot, killed by officer
Genealogist: Chain migration helped Pence family
Sanctuary cities: What you need to know
Veteran who served in Afghanistan deported
Why immigration is so hard to solve
Deported US Army vet believed he was a citizen
States decry census citizenship question
Hiding from ICE inside a California safe house
US to expel Haitian earthquake refugees
Judge blocks Trump's sanctuary cities order
Undocumented 10-year-old in federal custody
Ivanka calls on Congress to act on immigration
Border officials change account of shooting
See More
Fact check: Dems to blame for separating immigrant families?
CNN's Jake Tapper
, in partnership with
FactCheck.org
, looks at President Trump's claim that Democratic legislation has caused immigrant families to be separated.
Source: CNN