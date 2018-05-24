White House: North Korea summit not happening

Breaking News

President Trump has sent a letter to North Korea's Kim Jong Un announcing he is calling off their planned June summit in Singapore.
President Trump has sent a letter to North Korea's Kim Jong Un announcing he is calling off their planned June summit in Singapore.
