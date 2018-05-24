Trump lawyers, Mueller team discussed January date for Trump interview
President Donald Trump's lawyers and special counsel Robert Mueller discussed a potential January 27, 2018, interview of the President before talks between the two sides stalled. CNN's Gloria Borger and Evan Perez report.
