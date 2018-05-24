Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Zinke claims to be geologist, again
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Zinke claims to be geologist, again
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke again claims he is a geologist *even* after a CNN report revealed he has never held the job professionally.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump's administration (16 Videos)
Zinke claims to be geologist, again
Genealogist: Chain migration helped Pence family
Vets call on WH to fire aide over crude joke
Kelly retracts comment Trump is 'embarrassed'
Trump: Nobody has experience to run VA
Shulkin mum on endorsement for Trump's new pick
Coons: Trump running cabinet like reality TV
Did Ben Carson lie about $31K dining set?
How Tillerson found out he was fired
Sources: VA secretary and Trump at odds
John Kelly jokes about job: God punished me
The high-profile exits since Trump took office
Scaramucci: Culture of fear inside White House
NYT: Trump using Kelly to push out Ivanka
Trump admin overturns ban on trophy imports
WaPo: Trump refers to Sessions as 'Mr. Magoo'
Kellyanne Conway facing ethics complaint
See More
Zinke claims to be geologist, again
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke again claims he is a geologist *even* after a CNN report revealed he has never held the job professionally.
Source: CNN