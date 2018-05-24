Zinke claims to be geologist, again

Breaking News

KANAB, UT - MAY 10: U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke talks to reporters before departing Kanab Airport on May 10, 2017 in Kanab, Utah. Zinke has been in the state of Utah since Sunday talking with state and local officials and touring the Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, to help determine their future status under the Trump Administration. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke again claims he is a geologist *even* after a CNN report revealed he has never held the job professionally.
