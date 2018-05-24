Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) delivers remarks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 86th annual Winter Meeting at the Capitol Hilton January 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. Flake spoke during the conference's Childhood Obesity Prevention Awards Luncheon which was sponsored by the American Beverage Association, whose members include producers and bottlers of soft drinks, bottled water, and other non-alcoholic beverages. The non-partisan conference of mayors from cities with populations of 300,000 or larger meet annually in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    GOP Senator: Our presidency has been debased

GOP Sen. Jeff Flake gave harsh criticism of President Donald Trump in a commencement speech to Harvard Law students, where he shared his concerns for the integrity of politics in the United States.
