Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
GOP Senator: Our presidency has been debased
GOP Senator: Our presidency has been debased
GOP Sen. Jeff Flake gave harsh criticism of President Donald Trump in a commencement speech to Harvard Law students, where he shared his concerns for the integrity of politics in the United States.
Source: CNN
GOP Senator: Our presidency has been debased
GOP Sen. Jeff Flake gave harsh criticism of President Donald Trump in a commencement speech to Harvard Law students, where he shared his concerns for the integrity of politics in the United States.
