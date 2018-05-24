Clapper witnessed 'parallelism' between Trump campaign, Russia
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper suggested there was a "parallelism" between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, though he said he hadn't seen evidence of collusion.
