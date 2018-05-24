Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) leaves while Senior Advisor Jared Kushner leaves meets with the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) leaves while Senior Advisor Jared Kushner leaves meets with the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump finds key ally in Devin Nunes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump finds key ally in Devin Nunes

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has proved to be one of President Donald Trump's key allies in Congress amid the ongoing Russia probe. CNN's Tom Foreman reports.
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Trump finds key ally in Devin Nunes

The Lead

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has proved to be one of President Donald Trump's key allies in Congress amid the ongoing Russia probe. CNN's Tom Foreman reports.
Source: CNN