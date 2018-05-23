Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

rep jim jordan chris cuomo russia probe second special counsel newday sot_00010204
rep jim jordan chris cuomo russia probe second special counsel newday sot_00010204

    JUST WATCHED

    Cuomo, GOP lawmaker spar over Russia probe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cuomo, GOP lawmaker spar over Russia probe

CNN's Chris Cuomo and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spar over Republicans' recent push to add a second special counsel.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (13 Videos)

See More

Cuomo, GOP lawmaker spar over Russia probe

New Day

CNN's Chris Cuomo and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spar over Republicans' recent push to add a second special counsel.
Source: CNN