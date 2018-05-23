Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs the White House November 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump and his family are going to his Mar-a-Lago resort for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs the White House November 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump and his family are going to his Mar-a-Lago resort for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Journalist reveals why Trump attacks the media

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Journalist reveals why Trump attacks the media

Journalist Lesley Stahl reveals what President Donald Trump once told her on why he attacks the press.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and the media (19 Videos)

See More

Journalist reveals why Trump attacks the media

Newsroom

Journalist Lesley Stahl reveals what President Donald Trump once told her on why he attacks the press.
Source: CNN