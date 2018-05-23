Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: Senate Judicary Committee member Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) listens to witnesses during a subcommittee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified to the subcommittee that she had warned the White House about contacts between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russia that might make him vulnerable to blackmail. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Top Republican says Dems should attend briefing

The second highest raking Senate Republican John Cornyn breaks with President Trump and says Democrats should be able to attend a highly classified briefing with House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy about documents related to a classified intelligence source and the Russia investigation.
Situation Room

