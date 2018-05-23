Top Republican says Dems should attend briefing

The second highest raking Senate Republican John Cornyn breaks with President Trump and says Democrats should be able to attend a highly classified briefing with House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy about documents related to a classified intelligence source and the Russia investigation.
