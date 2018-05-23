Breaking News

Jared Kushner, advisor and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, attends a meeting between Trump and carmakers in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2018. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
    Jared Kushner's security clearance restored

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, had his White House security clearance restored after months of uncertainty stemming in part from his role in the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. He has also met with Mueller's team again.
