Jared Kushner's security clearance restored

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, had his White House security clearance restored after months of uncertainty stemming in part from his role in the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. He has also met with Mueller's team again.
