Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Clapper: Russia swung election for Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Clapper: Russia swung election for Trump
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says that Russia swung the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.
Source: CNN
Russia investigation (15 Videos)
Clapper: Russia swung election for Trump
Trump friend Tom Barrack interviewed in Russia probe
Trump cites CNN report, criticizes Mueller probe
Panelist: Trump has 'stink of guilt' over him
Who is Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya?
Russian lawyer is 'right out of a spy novel'
Russian lawyer: I'll testify if granted safety
Trump: Russia probe is a hoax
More people beyond Russian lawyer at meeting
WaPo: Sessions might quit if Rosenstein fired
Rosenstein to Trump: You're not a target
Lemon shuts down panelist over Russia comments
Questions arise over Cohen's associates
Comey: 'No sense' for Trump to fire Mueller
Trump: We'll see what happens to Mueller
Grassley: It's suicide if Trump fires Mueller
See More
Clapper: Russia swung election for Trump
The Lead
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says that Russia swung the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.
Source: CNN