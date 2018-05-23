Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Clean
Clean

    JUST WATCHED

    Clapper: Russia swung election for Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clapper: Russia swung election for Trump

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says that Russia swung the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Clapper: Russia swung election for Trump

The Lead

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says that Russia swung the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.
Source: CNN