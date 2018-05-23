Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Watch Stacey Abrams' victory speech
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Watch Stacey Abrams' victory speech
Stacey Abrams wins the Democratic primary in Georgia's gubernatorial race, positioning her for a chance to become the nation's first black female governor.
Source: WGCL
2018 Midterm Elections (16 Videos)
Watch Stacey Abrams' victory speech
A closer look at toss-up House races
Why the 2018 midterm elections matter
Blankenship blames Trump for loss
3 names you need to know today
Trump: If Dems win midterms, I'll be impeached
Trump's political brawl seeps into Senate race
Kasich: Democrats are more energized in 2018
Zuckerberg: Someone trying to disrupt midterms
How politics could change in 2018
Candidate: A 'misogynist-in-chief' drives us
Both parties set to use immigration as major 2018 election issue
Key races to watch in the Senate in 2018
Dems working to flip GOP California seats
Retiring lawmaker's advice for 2018 candidates
Sanders: GOP should worry very much about 2018
CNN: TX Senate seat no longer 'solid GOP'
See More
Watch Stacey Abrams' victory speech
Stacey Abrams wins the Democratic primary in Georgia's gubernatorial race, positioning her for a chance to become the nation's first black female governor.
Source: WGCL