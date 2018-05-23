Breaking News

Stacey Abrams takes the stage after it is projected that she will be the Democratic nominee for Georgia governer.
    Watch Stacey Abrams' victory speech

Stacey Abrams wins the Democratic primary in Georgia's gubernatorial race, positioning her for a chance to become the nation's first black female governor.
Source: WGCL

