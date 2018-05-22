Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

White House Press Briefing w/ Sarah Sanders/LIVE
White House Press Briefing w/ Sarah Sanders/LIVE

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders responds to EPA barring reporters

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders responds to EPA barring reporters

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to reports the EPA blocked reporters from several news outlets from a national summit where Scott Pruitt was speaking.
Source: CNN

Scott Pruitt and the EPA (15 Videos)

See More

Sanders responds to EPA barring reporters

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to reports the EPA blocked reporters from several news outlets from a national summit where Scott Pruitt was speaking.
Source: CNN