Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump lawyers seek to limit Mueller interview

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump lawyers seek to limit Mueller interview

President Donald Trump's legal team is trying to narrow the scope of the President's potential interview with special counsel Robert Mueller to questions on Russia-related matters that occurred before the 2016 election, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Trump lawyers seek to limit Mueller interview

Situation Room

President Donald Trump's legal team is trying to narrow the scope of the President's potential interview with special counsel Robert Mueller to questions on Russia-related matters that occurred before the 2016 election, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
Source: CNN