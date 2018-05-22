Haley: Trump's unpredictability helped with NK

Breaking News
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said she used President Trump's unpredictability to get the Chinese to back tougher international sanctions on North Korea.
Source: KTRK
