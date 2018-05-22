Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tapper presses lawmaker: Who is the deep state?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tapper presses lawmaker: Who is the deep state?
CNN's Jake Tapper presses Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after a comment he made that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sympathetic with the "deep state."
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (12 Videos)
Tapper presses lawmaker: Who is the deep state?
Harry and Meghan make post-wedding appearance
Royal family releases official wedding photos
Watch Princess Charlotte's little wave
'SNL' parodies the royal wedding reception
Windsor shops go all out for Royal wedding
Bishop: People were happy and joyful
Watch: Highlights from the royal wedding
Royal Wedding: What you need to know
Prince Harry's most memorable moments
How Meghan and Harry's love story unfolded
What Meghan Markle's teacher remembers about her
Meghan Markle's dad won't attend wedding
See More
Tapper presses lawmaker: Who is the deep state?
The Lead
CNN's Jake Tapper presses Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after a comment he made that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sympathetic with the "deep state."
Source: CNN