DHS chief seems to disagree on Putin backing Trump
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen appeared to push back on the intelligence community's January 2017 assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the 2016 US election in an attempt to help President Trump.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen appeared to push back on the intelligence community's January 2017 assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the 2016 US election in an attempt to help President Trump.