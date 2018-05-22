Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    DHS chief seems to disagree on Putin backing Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

DHS chief seems to disagree on Putin backing Trump

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen appeared to push back on the intelligence community's January 2017 assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the 2016 US election in an attempt to help President Trump.
Source: CNN

Russia hacking response (13 Videos)

See More

DHS chief seems to disagree on Putin backing Trump

Newsroom

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen appeared to push back on the intelligence community's January 2017 assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the 2016 US election in an attempt to help President Trump.
Source: CNN