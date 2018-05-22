Breaking News
Democrat parodies controversial GOP ad
Josh McCall, a Georgia Democrat running for U.S. Congress, took a jab at Republican Brian Kemp, a gubernatorial hopeful from Georgia, in a new political ad.
Josh McCall, a Georgia Democrat running for U.S. Congress, took a jab at Republican Brian Kemp, a gubernatorial hopeful from Georgia, in a new political ad.
