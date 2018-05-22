Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump says 'disgraceful' if FBI spied on campaign

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump says 'disgraceful' if FBI spied on campaign

President Trump refused to answer a question about his confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and said he has "read in the newspapers" that the FBI had spies in his campaign during the 2016 election. If true, he said, "it's a disgrace."
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Trump says 'disgraceful' if FBI spied on campaign

Wolf

President Trump refused to answer a question about his confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and said he has "read in the newspapers" that the FBI had spies in his campaign during the 2016 election. If true, he said, "it's a disgrace."
Source: CNN