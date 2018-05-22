Trump says 'disgraceful' if FBI spied on campaign

President Trump refused to answer a question about his confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and said he has "read in the newspapers" that the FBI had spies in his campaign during the 2016 election. If true, he said, "it's a disgrace."
