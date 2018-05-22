How badly does Trump want the Nobel Prize?

Administration aides have grown increasingly skeptical that the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which the President has touted as a foreign relations win, will come to fruition, officials and other people familiar with the matter said.
