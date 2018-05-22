Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

01 trump kim jong un split
01 trump kim jong un split

    JUST WATCHED

    How badly does Trump want the Nobel Prize?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How badly does Trump want the Nobel Prize?

Administration aides have grown increasingly skeptical that the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which the President has touted as a foreign relations win, will come to fruition, officials and other people familiar with the matter said.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and North Korea (14 Videos)

See More

How badly does Trump want the Nobel Prize?

Erin Burnett Out Front

Administration aides have grown increasingly skeptical that the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which the President has touted as a foreign relations win, will come to fruition, officials and other people familiar with the matter said.
Source: CNN