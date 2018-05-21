Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump listens during a swearing-in ceremony for incoming Central Intelligence Agency director Gina Haspel at CIA Headquarters, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Langley, Va. (AP/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump listens during a swearing-in ceremony for incoming Central Intelligence Agency director Gina Haspel at CIA Headquarters, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Langley, Va. (AP/Evan Vucci)

    JUST WATCHED

    Justice Department to investigate Trump claims

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Justice Department to investigate Trump claims

Top officials at the Justice Department, the FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence met with President Trump to discuss looking into the bureau's use of a confidential intelligence source during the 2016 presidential campaign. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
Source: CNN

FBI (7 Videos)

See More

Justice Department to investigate Trump claims

Situation Room

Top officials at the Justice Department, the FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence met with President Trump to discuss looking into the bureau's use of a confidential intelligence source during the 2016 presidential campaign. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
Source: CNN