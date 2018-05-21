Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House on May 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.( Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
    Outsider advisers urged Trump to attack DOJ

A loose and informal group of Trump advisers outside the White House, some of whom think the President is being ill served by White House chief of staff John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn, have been aggressively campaigning to attack Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as part of a "deep state" plot against the President.
