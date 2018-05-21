Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the East Room of the White House May 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke about the shooting at the Santa Fe, Texas high school. The White House hosted a summit to discuss prison reform. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the East Room of the White House May 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke about the shooting at the Santa Fe, Texas high school. The White House hosted a summit to discuss prison reform. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump-Kim meeting three weeks away

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump-Kim meeting three weeks away

CNN national security analyst and former National Security Council adviser Sam Vinograd delivers the weekend presidential briefing.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and North Korea (14 Videos)

See More

Trump-Kim meeting three weeks away

Newsroom

CNN national security analyst and former National Security Council adviser Sam Vinograd delivers the weekend presidential briefing.
Source: CNN