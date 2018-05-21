Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

YORK, PA - AUGUST 12: Republican Presidential Candidate Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) speaks at a Town Hall Meeting while on the campaign trail in the Toyota Arena August 12, 2008 in York, Pennsylvania. Over one thousand people attended the Town Hall. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
YORK, PA - AUGUST 12: Republican Presidential Candidate Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) speaks at a Town Hall Meeting while on the campaign trail in the Toyota Arena August 12, 2008 in York, Pennsylvania. Over one thousand people attended the Town Hall. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Speechwriter helps McCain release final book

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Speechwriter helps McCain release final book

Rep. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) wanted to give the big speech he delivered last summer about Senate dysfunction before he was diagnosed with brain cancer.
Source: CNN

John McCain (15 Videos)

See More

Speechwriter helps McCain release final book

Rep. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) wanted to give the big speech he delivered last summer about Senate dysfunction before he was diagnosed with brain cancer.
Source: CNN