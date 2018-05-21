Stone: I chalk this up to effort to silence me

Breaking News
Roger Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is prepared to be indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller, "should that be the case."
Source: CNN
