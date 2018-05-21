Breaking News

    Oakland mayor: Won't let bullies in DC deter me

Oakland mayor: Won't let bullies in DC deter me

Oakland Mayor Libby Shaaf speaks for the first time since President Trump pushed the Justice Department to investigate for her obstruction of justice. She tells CNN's Erin Burnett why she is not worried about a GOP lawmaker's act, named after her, that would make it illegal for officials to tip off undocumented immigrants about ICE raids.
