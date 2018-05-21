Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

James Clapper newday 05212018
James Clapper newday 05212018

    JUST WATCHED

    Clapper: Trump's demand a 'disturbing assault'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clapper: Trump's demand a 'disturbing assault'

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says President Trump's call for the Justice Department to find out if the FBI spied on his campaign is "not good for the country."
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Clapper: Trump's demand a 'disturbing assault'

New Day

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says President Trump's call for the Justice Department to find out if the FBI spied on his campaign is "not good for the country."
Source: CNN