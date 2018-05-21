Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with Russian hat

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with Russian hat

While speaking during Yale University's 2018 class day, Hillary Clinton took a jab at her former 2016 campaign rival, now-President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Hillary Clinton (13 Videos)

See More

Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with Russian hat

While speaking during Yale University's 2018 class day, Hillary Clinton took a jab at her former 2016 campaign rival, now-President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN