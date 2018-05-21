Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with Russian hat
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with Russian hat
While speaking during Yale University's 2018 class day, Hillary Clinton took a jab at her former 2016 campaign rival, now-President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN
Hillary Clinton (13 Videos)
Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with Russian hat
Clinton: Trump parrots what Putin says
Miley Cyrus tears up thanking Hillary Clinton
Conway: Biden, Clinton obsessed with Trump
RBG says Clinton was criticized worse than men
Trump's false claim about Hillary and the FBI
Conway's Hillary Clinton claim debunked
11 times Trump threatened Clinton with prison
Clinton jabs Fox News: They act like I won
Russian trolls behind anti-Clinton video game
Clinton regrets not firing aide in 2008
Warren agrees DNC was rigged against Sanders
Warren agrees DNC system was rigged in favor of Clinton
Clinton: Comey investigation 'changed history'
See More
Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with Russian hat
While speaking during Yale University's 2018 class day, Hillary Clinton took a jab at her former 2016 campaign rival, now-President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN