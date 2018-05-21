Breaking News

CANNONSBURG, PA - MARCH 12: Donald Trump Jr. answers questions from reporters while touring Sarris Candies with Rick Saccone, Republican Congressional candidate for Pennsylvania's 18th district, March 12, 2018 in Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania. Saccone is running in a tight race for the vacated seat of Congressman Tim Murphy against Democratic candidate Conor Lamb. Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the special election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
CANNONSBURG, PA - MARCH 12: Donald Trump Jr. answers questions from reporters while touring Sarris Candies with Rick Saccone, Republican Congressional candidate for Pennsylvania's 18th district, March 12, 2018 in Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania. Saccone is running in a tight race for the vacated seat of Congressman Tim Murphy against Democratic candidate Conor Lamb. Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the special election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    NYT: Don Jr. met with Gulf emissary before election

Three months before the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump Jr. met with a small group of people at Trump Tower in New York, including an emissary for two Arab princes and an Israeli social media specialist, who offered assistance to the Trump campaign, The New York Times reported.
