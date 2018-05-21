Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

democrats better deal cheri bustos nation rich sot _00003514
democrats better deal cheri bustos nation rich sot _00003514

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator: President making nation for the rich

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator: President making nation for the rich

Sen. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) jabbed at the Trump administration during an event where Democrats pitched "A Better Deal" agenda to crack down on corruption in Washington.
Source: CNN

Democratic Party's Future (15 Videos)

See More

Senator: President making nation for the rich

Sen. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) jabbed at the Trump administration during an event where Democrats pitched "A Better Deal" agenda to crack down on corruption in Washington.
Source: CNN