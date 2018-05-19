Carter reflects on the world's biggest problem (2018)
Former President Jimmy Carter said that he believes the single greatest challenge facing the world is discrimination against women and girls, during a commencement address at Liberty University in Virginia.
01:32 - Source: CNN
