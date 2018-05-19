NYT: Gulf emissary offered Trump Jr. 2016 campaign help
Citing several people with knowledge of the encounter, the NYT reports Donald Trump Jr. met with a small group of people at Trump Tower in New York, including an emissary for two Arab princes and an Israeli social media specialist, three months before the 2016 presidential election.
