Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

armed Trump supporter outside school shooting sot_00002901
armed Trump supporter outside school shooting sot_00002901

    JUST WATCHED

    Armed Trump supporter near school after shooting sparks outrage

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Armed Trump supporter near school after shooting sparks outrage

An unidentified Trump supporter sparked outrage when he showed up near Santa Fe High School following a deadly shooting carrying a pistol and an American flag.
Source: KPRC

Santa Fe High School shooting (15 Videos)

See More

Armed Trump supporter near school after shooting sparks outrage

An unidentified Trump supporter sparked outrage when he showed up near Santa Fe High School following a deadly shooting carrying a pistol and an American flag.
Source: KPRC