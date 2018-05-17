Haberman: Leaks have vexed the President

The White House's daily communications staff meeting has been cancelled in the wake of someone leaking staffer Kelly Sadler's joke that Sen. John McCain's (R-AZ) opinion of Gina Haspel doesn't matter because "he's dying anyway." CNN's Maggie Haberman reports.
