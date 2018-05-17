Haberman: Leaks have vexed the President

Breaking News

The White House's daily communications staff meeting has been cancelled in the wake of someone leaking staffer Kelly Sadler's joke that Sen. John McCain's (R-AZ) opinion of Gina Haspel doesn't matter because "he's dying anyway." CNN's Maggie Haberman reports.
