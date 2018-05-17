GOP lawmaker defends discrepancy between reports

When asked about the Senate Intelligence Committee breaking with the House Intelligence Committee about Russian interference in the 2016 election, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) said there is no way to know for sure if Russia interfered to help President Trump win, so the House committee was cautious with their report.
