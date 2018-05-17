Breaking News

    GOP lawmaker defends discrepancy between reports

When asked about the Senate Intelligence Committee breaking with the House Intelligence Committee about Russian interference in the 2016 election, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) said there is no way to know for sure if Russia interfered to help President Trump win, so the House committee was cautious with their report.
