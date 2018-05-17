Sources: Manafort's ex-son-in-law pleads guilty

The former son-in-law of Paul Manafort, the one-time chairman of President Donald Trump's campaign, has reached a plea agreement with the US attorney's office that requires him to cooperate with other criminal probes, according to sources familiar with the matter.
