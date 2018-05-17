Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump quiet on probe on camera, not on Twitter
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump quiet on probe on camera, not on Twitter
President Trump went on a tweetstorm to call special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation a "disgusting, illegal and unwarranted witch hunt" as the investigation officially enters its second year.
Source: CNN
Robert Mueller's investigation (15 Videos)
Trump quiet on probe on camera, not on Twitter
Giuliani: Mueller's team will not indict Trump
Trump: I would love to talk to Mueller but ...
Scrutiny over company payments to Cohen
Giuliani rips special counsel's investigation
Trump suggests Mueller probe is illegitimate
Comey: 'No sense' for Trump to fire Mueller
Trump: Russia probe is a hoax
NYT: Trump tried to end Mueller probe in 2017
Trump: We'll see what happens to Mueller
FBI raids Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's office
The Mueller investigation: Who could be next?
Mueller's team questioning Russian oligarchs
Manafort's journey to center of Mueller's investigation
What Trump would have to do to fire Mueller
The man in charge of the Russia investigation
See More
Trump quiet on probe on camera, not on Twitter
The Lead
President Trump went on a tweetstorm to call special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation a "disgusting, illegal and unwarranted witch hunt" as the investigation officially enters its second year.
Source: CNN