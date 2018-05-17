Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Cuomo fact-checks Trump's claim on immigration
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Cuomo fact-checks Trump's claim on immigration
President Trump blames Democrats for immigration laws that force federal officials to break up families, but CNN's
Chris Cuomo
fact-checked his claim and believes it is false.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)
Cuomo fact-checks Trump's claim on immigration
Trump mentions rape in immigration argument
Gallego: White House 'clueless' on immigration
Sanctuary cities: What you need to know
Anchor: Obama didn't base policy on my opinion
Donald Trump: No more DACA deal
Trump's twists and turns on DACA
Kaine: Trump could fix DACA if he wanted to
What it would take to build Trump's border wall
8 border wall prototypes on display
Kelly: Dreamers not on DACA 'too lazy'
Families held after border crossing
Mexican lawmaker says he scaled border fence
Dreamers respond to DACA ending
Trump outlines pillars of immigration plan
Trump cites player's death in immigration tweet
See More
Cuomo fact-checks Trump's claim on immigration
New Day
President Trump blames Democrats for immigration laws that force federal officials to break up families, but CNN's
Chris Cuomo
fact-checked his claim and believes it is false.
Source: CNN