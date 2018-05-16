FBI chief: Russia probe not a witch hunt

Breaking News
While testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray said he does not believe that the Russia probe is a witch hunt.
Source: CNN
While testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray said he does not believe that the Russia probe is a witch hunt.
