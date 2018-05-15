Pruitt asked for 24/7 security immediately, despite claims
Scott Pruitt's unprecedented 24/7 security detail began at his own request and on his first day as Environmental Protection Agency administrator, according to a letter from the agency's inspector general, contradicting his claim the around-the-clock protection was a response to an assessment of death threats against him.
