Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before his departure to Walter Reed Medical Center on May 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is visiting first lady Melania Trump who is being treated for a kidney condition at the hospital. (Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before his departure to Walter Reed Medical Center on May 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is visiting first lady Melania Trump who is being treated for a kidney condition at the hospital. (Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Melania is doing really well

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Melania is doing really well

President Trump said that first lady Melania Trump is 'doing really well' as she recovers from a kidney procedure earlier in the week.
Source: CNN

Melania Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Melania is doing really well

President Trump said that first lady Melania Trump is 'doing really well' as she recovers from a kidney procedure earlier in the week.
Source: CNN