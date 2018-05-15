Schiff: Hacking could be problem for midterms

Breaking News

In an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said he believes the US could still be the victim of foreign meddling in the 2018 midterm elections.
Source: CNN

